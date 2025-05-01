Mumbai, May 1: Flipkart Summer Sale 2025, aka Flipkart SASA LELE Sale 2025, started in India today, on May 1 at 12 PM. During this summer sale, customers can buy various items at discounted prices and deals. The Flipkart SASA LELE sale is now live, offering various products like smartphones, home appliances, wearables, electronics gadgets and appliances, clothes, accessories, and more at lower prices.

Flipkart has announced the best deals on smartphones during its SASA LELE sale in 2025. Interested customers can buy the Samsung Galaxy S24, iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Vivo T4x 5G, OPPO K12x 5G, and Realme P3x 5G at much lower prices during the Flipkart summer sale 2025. Besides these, there are many other models to explore on the website. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Live Now: Check Discounts, Deals on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13R, Xiaomi 14 CIVI. iPhone 15 and More.

Flipkart SASA LELE Sale 2025; Best Deals, Discounts on Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 5G is available on SASA LELE sale at INR 50,999 on the Flipkart website. Originally, the device with 256GB was listed at INR 79,999. So, customers get INR 29,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy S24 5G during the Flipkart sale this summer. It offers a 4,000mAh battery, Exynos 2400 SoC, 50MP+10MP+12MP rear and 12MP front camera setup.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 with a 12MP+12MP rear camera setup on the rear and a 12MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 13 is available at INR 4,901 off the INR 49,900 price at INR 44,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE price in the Flipkart SASA LELE sale 2025 has dropped to INR 34,999 from INR 59,990, a discount of INR 24,991. The smartphone offers a 4,700mAh battery, a 50MP+10MP+12MP camera on the rear, a 10MP front camera, and an Exynos 2400e chip.

Vivo T4x 5G

During the Flipkart SASA LELE sale 2025, interested customers can buy the Vivo T4x 5G at INR 13,999 instead of the original INR 17,999 listed price. The device is also available at INR 4,000 off on the Flipkart website. Forgot Gmail Password? Now Sign In With Google With a Single Tap To Access Your Favourite Apps and Websites; Here's How.

Customers can explore additional offers and discounts during the Flipkart Summer Sale 2025 and get benefits such as exchange offers. Flipkart SASE LELE sale also offers various other devices that the customers can explore.

