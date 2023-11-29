Forbes Reveals 10 ‘Most Dubious’ To Feature in Its ‘30 Under 30’ List

New Delhi, November 29: Forbes has published its '30 Under 30' list of young entrepreneurs and changemakers who are making a difference in the world for the past 13 years, and an "astonishing number" of these people went on to become cultural tastemakers, tech titans, and even billionaires.
However, some of them have gone on to infamy. For the first time ever, Forbes has published its 'Hall of Shame' list -- featuring 10 of the "most dubious people ever to make it to its 30 Under 30 list". Sam Bankman-Fried: Bankman-Fried was recently indicted on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy related to his cryptocurrency exchange FTX. He now faces 10 years in prison. Google Says Collaborating With Indian Government Aligns With Its Commitment To Address Deepfakes and Ensuring a Responsible Approach to AI.
Caroline Ellison: Ellison has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy for transferring funds from FTX customers to cover losses at its sister company Alameda Research. Forbes described this as "another FTX casualty". Charlie Javice: The list also includes the creator and former CEO of Frank, a firm that promised to help college students acquire financial aid. Javice was charged with fraud after misrepresenting the size of her organisation.
Nate Paul: Paul, the founder of World Class Capital Group, built a real estate empire worth about $1 billion in 2017. He was accused of eight counts of lying to lenders in June this year and subsequently indicted on four more counts of fraud and conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges. His trial is scheduled for July. Martin Shkreli: Two years after appearing on Forbes' "30 under 30" list, Shkreli became the “most hated man in America" for jacking up the price of Turing-owned Daraprim, a vit> IANS| Nov 29, 2023 07:30 PM IST