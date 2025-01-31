Priyanka Chopra, a global icon who has made significant strides in Hollywood, has long been a strong advocate for women’s empowerment. Over the years, she has candidly spoken about the challenges she faced in the Hindi film industry, especially early on in her career. During her appearance at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, Priyanka shared a disturbing memory from her past. She recalled an instance where a filmmaker made a horrifying demand, asking to see her underwear for a specific scene. ‘I’m So Excited’: Priyanka Chopra Hints at Possible Meet-Up With Oscar-Nominated ‘Anuja’ Star Sajda Pathan on Instagram (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra Recalls Inappropriate Demand Made by Director

At just 19, Priyanka Chopra revealed how a director openly instructed a stylist to dress her in outfits so short that her underwear would be visible. She recalled the incident as a shocking and uncomfortable moment in her early career. "I was speaking to the director and said, ‘Would you speak to my stylist and explain what you want in terms of clothes?’ I was standing right next to him when he picked up the phone and said, ‘People will come to the movies to watch her when she shows her panties. It needs to be really short so that I can see her panties. Those sitting in the front should be able to see her panties," she shared. Priyanka Chopra Loves Her Sheer Dresses, Proof in Pics.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Account

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka further exclaimed that a director repeatedly said the same things four times, and since the statements were made in Hindi, “it was worse.” Confiding in her mother, Madhu Chopra, Priyanka shared her disgust, stating that if the director viewed her this way, there was no room for her growth in the industry. The actress also shared how she walked away from the project, refusing to work with the unnamed director. She said, “Whatever I decide to be will be my choice. How I want to be perceived will be my choice. Perception is reality, and my perception is going to be my identity.”

Meanwhile, workwise, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 alongside Mahesh Babu and reportedly John Abraham. She also has Citadel Season 2, Heads of State and The Bluff in Hollywood. Additionally, Priyanka also is said to be part of Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

