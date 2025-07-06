New Delhi, July 6: Garena is making a comeback in India with the launch of the TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup 2025. After a three-year break due to a government ban, the battle royale game is re-entering the Indian esports arena. The announcement will likely bring excitement among the players who have been waiting for Free Fire's return. With the launch of this event, Free Fire tournament registration 2025 will allow interested gamers to participate and compete in the country’s mobile gaming space.

The event also marks the franchise's first esports competition in the country since Free Fire was banned in 2022 due to security issues. Although the original game is still unavailable, the tournament will use the Free Fire Max version. The Garena Free Fire Max provides improved graphics and a smoother gaming experience, which can be an ideal platform for the new tournament. The company announced the TEZ FFMIC on Instagram and said, “India, time to squad up! The heat is rising, the battlefield is set! TEZ FFMIC is coming soon.” Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, July 6, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup (TEZ FFMIC)

Garena TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Registration and Other Details

Registrations for the TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 will begin on July 7, 2025 (tomorrow). Players who wish to participate can sign up either through the in-game registration option or through official Garena platforms. Teams planning to join make sure that all members meet the necessary eligibility rules before registering. Garena has outlined a full schedule for the tournament, starting with the In-Game Qualifiers on July 13. This will be followed by the Online Qualifiers, which will take place from July 26 to August 3. The League Stage is scheduled between August 22 and September 14, and the Grand Final events will be held on September 27 and September 28, 2025. PUBG Mobile Mummy Series Sets To Arrive Soon With New Outfit, Upgradable UZI and Bonus Crates; Check Details.

TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 Eligibility Criteria and Prize Pool

As per reports, to take part in the TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup 2025, players should meet specific eligibility criteria. Each team member must have reached at least Diamond 1 rank and be at Level 40 or above in the game. During the tournament, each team will be allowed to play up to 12 matches. Based on their performance, the top 8 teams will move ahead to the League Stage and later compete in the Grand Finals. The total prize pool for the tournament is INR 1 crore.

