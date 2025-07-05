PUBG Mobile shared a post on July 5, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the return of the Mummy Series. The post revealed that the new PDP Mummy Series-Polar Spectrophage Set will be available from July 10 to September 2, 2025. The post read, "Meet the first-ever ice mummy with its own exclusive glider. The fan-favorite Inferno Fiend Set returns, now featuring a brand-new upgradable UZI." PUBG Mobile players can join the Polar Spectrophage crate draw to get a chance to win five Mummy sets from July 10, 2025. A bonus crate will also be offered for a chance to get one of four upgradable firearms. The event will also reward UC vouchers, which can be used to draw Mummy outfits at a discount. YouTube Policy Update: Google-Owned Platform To Soon Revise Monetisation Policy To Identify and Restrict ‘Mass-Produced and Repetitious Content’.

PUBG Mobile Mummy Series Set

The new PDP Mummy Series – Polar Spectrophage Set arrives July 10 – September 2, 2025! ❄️ Meet the first-ever ice mummy with its own exclusive glider. 🔥 The fan-favorite Inferno Fiend Set returns, now featuring a brand-new upgradable UZI. Ice Mummy vs. Fire Mummy—which side… pic.twitter.com/Gs2Csu4xhp — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 5, 2025

