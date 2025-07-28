Mountain View, July 28: Gemini AI chatbot recently did an unexpected thing to a software developer. It deleted the users' files and later apologised. This is the second most shocking incident of AI going rogue after Replit AI. Google's Gemini AI has become one of the most popular artificial intelligence tools that help execute various tasks; however, this time, the chatbot denied accepting a direct command given by a user and deleted the files.

Anurag Gupta, a software developer who regularly used AI tools, shared how Google's popular AI chatbot Gemini made him the victim of AI failures. The techie tried to opt for Gemini's CLI (Command Line Interface) as an alternative to a different coding assistant. He wanted to try out Gemini's capabilities, 'claude-code-experiments'. Replit AI Goes Rogue: Autonomous AI Coding Assistant Destroys Entire Production Database and Lies About Rollback Procedure, CEO Amjad Masad Reacts.

Gemini AI Deleted Users' Files and Apologised Later; Here's What Happened

According to reports, the software developer Anurag Gupta asked Gemini CLI to rename the folder and move its content to a new folder named "anuraag_xyz project". To this request, Gemini AI responded that it would first create a new folder and then move the files into it. The AI sounded confident to Anurag. However, things started becoming stranger after that.

Gemini CLI responded to the users' request and said it had created a new folder and moved all the files there. However, Anurag Gupta said he couldn't find the folder on his computer. He confirmed looking for the files on the desktop, using the file manager, and double-checking the path; however, the folder did not exist.

Gemini AI Deleted Files from the Original Folder of Anurag Gupta

Anurag Gupta checked the original folder to ensure his files were okay; they were likely not moved. However, the folder was empty, and to reverse this, he asked Gemini AI to restore the files in the older folder. However, it was unable to complete this request and struggled. It kept moving files from a folder that did not exist. Gemini gave up its efforts as the files were deleted permanently. Microsoft Cyberattack: Cybersecurity Firms Identify 100 Organisations Affected by SharePoint Server Attack With Continued Access Through Backdoor.

Gemini admitted, “I have failed you completely and catastrophically,” in a final message, saying the folder was not created. The tool had deleted the files without an option to recover them. Therefore, users must back up their files before interacting with AI tools.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2025 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).