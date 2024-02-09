New Delhi, February 9: Global data traffic in 2023 reached 59 exabytes, a remarkable 23 per cent increase from the 48 exabytes recorded in 2022, a report said on Friday. In simpler terms, 59 exabytes represent the storage capacity of a staggering 460,625,000 smartphones, each equipped with 128 gigabytes of storage space. The data traffic reached approximately 6.4 exabytes in North America, 5.7 exabytes in India, and around 3.1 exabytes in Southern Europe.

Setting a new milestone, global data throughput peaked at 22.36 terabits per second (Tbit/s) on November 8, 2023, coinciding with the fourth match day of the UEFA Champions League, according to the report by DE-CIX Internet Exchanges, the global leader in data connectivity. One terabit per second equals one trillion bits per second. Rajasthan: AI Robot Built by 17-Year Old ‘Aryan Singh’ From Kota To Help Farmers Assess Soil and Crop Health, Their Water Needs and Detect Pests.

“Whether for emails, Artificial Intelligence, data-based products, the immersive Internet, or the transmission of global sports highlights – the fast and secure connections at DE-CIX Internet Exchanges are essential for our digital daily lives,” said Ivo Ivanov, CEO at DE-CIX.

The surge is attributed to the escalating use of internet-based applications, propelling data traffic development. In comparison to 32 exabytes in 2020 and 38 exabytes in 2021, the current total of 59 exabytes is equivalent to approximately 9.8 billion two-hour video streams. US FCC Bans ‘Robocalls’ With Voice Generated AI To Protect Customers From Voice-Cloning Scams.

To provide perspective, this mirrors every person on the planet watching over two hours of continuous video streaming. “This exceptional milestone underscores the indispensable role DE-CIX plays in facilitating the seamless flow of data across the digital landscape,” said Sudhir Kunder, Chief Business Officer, DE-CIX India. Gaming services experienced heightened demand at the beginning and in mid-2023, while video conferencing saw regular usage in spring and late summer. Peaks in video streaming coincided with summer and winter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2024 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).