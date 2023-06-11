San Francisco, June 11: Google has announced that generative AI support on the Vertex AI platform is now generally available. This provides Google Cloud customers access to the company's latest platform capabilities for building and powering custom generative AI applications.

"With this update, developers can access our text model powered by PaLM 2, Embeddings API for text, and other foundation models in Model Garden, as well as leverage user-friendly tools in Generative AI Studio for model tuning and deployment," the company said in a blogpost. Google Launches New Image Search Tools, AI Tools To Help Detect AI-Generated Frauds and Fake Photos; Learn How These Features Work.

Model Garden allows users to access and experiment with foundation models from Google and its partners, with over 60 models available and more to come. Also, Vertex AI offers a full ecosystem of tools to help builders tune, deploy, and govern models in production. Google’s AI Search and Bard Chatbot Are Open to Public, but Are Quite Different; Learn the Difference Between the Two and How To Use Them.

"We're also making our recently-announced Codey model for code completion, generation, and chat available for public preview," it added. The company had announced the generative AI support on Vertex AI in March this year, and began working with trusted testers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2023 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).