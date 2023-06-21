San Francisco, June 21: Tech giant Google has introduced new features for Chrome on iOS, including built-in Lens support.

In the coming months, users will be able to "use your camera to search with new pictures you take and existing images in your camera roll," the tech giant said in a blog post on Tuesday. Snapchat Introduces Two New Nickname-Themed AR Lenses for Indian Users.

"You can already use Lens in Chrome on iOS by long-pressing an image you find while browsing."

The tech giant also introduced better translations for Chrome on iOS. Users can now translate a specific portion of a page using Google Translate right within Chrome on their iOS device.

Chrome now uses artificial intelligence (AI) to detect addresses on web pages, the company added. Users will see the option to view detected addresses on a mini Google Maps right within Chrome when they press and hold an address.

The company further mentioned that Chrome on iOS users can now create Calendar events directly in the browser without having to switch apps or copy the information over manually. Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Allows Users To Download Public Reels In US.

Meanwhile, last month, Chrome gained the top spot in the world's most popular desktop browser, while Apple's Safari browser ranked second.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2023 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).