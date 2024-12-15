New Delhi, December 15: Google is working with trusted third-party companies to enhance Google Maps by using imagery collected from dash cams. The collaboration will keep Google Maps updated regarding speed limits, traffic signs, and more. Google is said to verify real-world changes efficiently by gathering short video clips from commercial and consumer dash cam manufacturers.

Google is using imagery to identify and confirm changes happening in the real world to ensure that Google Maps remains accurate and updated. It includes updates to speed limits and the installation of new traffic signs. Google is expected to spot these changes and make necessary adjustments to the maps by using images from various dash cam sources. Google NotebookLM New Feature Update: AI-Powered Research Assistant Gets New Look, Gemini 2.0 Flash, Audio Interactivity and Premium Version; Check Details.

How Google Uses Dash Cam Imagery?

Google uses a mix of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and support from their operations team to spot important details on maps, like new speed limit signs. When they identify these information, they extract it and update Google Maps accordingly before deleting the imagery.

To gather the necessary imagery, Google obtains short, silent video clips from vehicle dash cams provided by reliable third-party companies. These companies use dash cams as part of their regular operations, which allows Google to access footage of the roads.

Google only requests imagery in locations where they believe a map update is necessary. When they identify such an area, they reach out to their partners and ask for a short video clip of a particular section of the road that features a speed limit sign. If the partner has recent footage of that road segment, Google Announces To Offer Free Access to Maps APIs and SDKs To Support Indian Developers.

Google can use the information to update the speed limit on Google Maps. To protect personal information, Google and its partners use technology to blur out details, such as faces and vehicle registration plates. Google does not make this imagery public. Additionally, the imagery is deleted after it has been used.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2024 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).