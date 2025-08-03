Cupertino, August 3: Apple is expected to introduce its new iPhone 17 series around September. The leaked information suggested that the company could launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models this year and introduce the remaining iPhone 17e next year. The early leaks hinted that the design of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models would undergo a major change.

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be a new member of the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup. It is rumoured to be introduced as the slimmest iPhone ever, measuring 5.5mm to 6.25mm. Apple could also focus more on Apple Intelligence, likely introducing new features, interface changes, or any other major upgrade. Last year, there were only minor changes in the design—the addition of an Action and Camera Control button. However, some fans were upset over the same design. iPhone 18 Series to Feature LOFIC Camera Sensor Offering Photo and Video Quality on Par with Best Professional Cinema Cameras: Report.

iPhone 17 Pro Series Major Design Changes, Features and Specifications

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 17 series in the second week of September 2025. The launch date may be announced at the end of this month. iPhone 17 Pro models would likely continue having the same triangular camera placement as the iPhone 16 Pro models. The new leaked images hinted that the company may not have added the rectangular-shaped camera bump on the rear.

iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced at INR 1,39,900 or INR 1,34,900, as per some reports. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India could be beyond INR 1,60,000, likely INR 1,64,900. Both smartphones could come with the A19 Pro chipset and have a 120Hz Pro Motion display. However, the iPhone 17 Pro could have a 6.3-inch screen and a 3,600mAh equivalent battery, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max could come with a 6.9-inch screen and a 5,000mAh equivalent battery. The Pro variant could get 48MP+12MP+48MP rear cameras, and the Pro Max could get 48MP triple rear cameras. Both are expected to get a 24MP selfie shooter. Vivo V60 5G Launch in India on August 12, 2025 With 6,500mAh Battery; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air Design, Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 Air is expected to come with 48MP single camera, 2,800mAh equivalent battery, A19 chipset, 6.7-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and 24MP selfie camera. It may cost INR 99,900 or could start at INR 1,20,000. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 standard variant may get a 12MP selfie camera, a 3,600mAh battery, a 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, an A18 or A19 chipset, 48MP+12MP dual cameras and likely the same design as last year's iPhone 16. The upcoming iPhone 17 price could start at INR 89,900.

