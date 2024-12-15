New Delhi, December 15: Google NotebookLM gets an update with new features to enhance its capabilities as an AI-powered research assistant. The update introduces a new look, interactive audio options, and the new Gemini 2.0 Flash model. Users can now engage with AI hosts during Audio Overviews. Additionally, Google has introduced NotebookLM Plus, a premium version to offer advanced features for its users.

Google is rolling out a new user interface for its products, which allows you to "join" Audio Overviews. Additionally, they are introducing NotebookLM Plus, a subscription service that will offer enhanced features and benefits for users. The new user interface will help you to manage and create new content using your sources. The new setup will allow you to interact with the AI hosts while participating in an Audio Overview. The NotebookLM Plus is for advanced users, teams, and enterprises. The premium version comes with new features and increased usage limits. Google Search Console To Get ‘24 Hours’ View With Hourly Data for Performance Report Soon.

Google NotebookLM Updates

The new layout divides NotebookLM into three sections. The first section is called the "Sources" panel, which is dedicated to manage all the key information related to your project. The second section is known as the "Chat" panel, which will allow you to engage in discussions about your sources using a conversational AI tool. It also provides citations for your references. The "Studio" panel is for creativity, which will enable you to produce new things from your sources with one click. It will include resources like Study Guides, Briefing Documents, and Audio Overviews. Sundar Pichai Hints Advanced AI-Driven Changes for Google Search Engine by 2025.

Google is introducing a subscription plan for NotebookLM called NotebookLM Plus. The plan offers several advantages, such as over five times the number of Audio Overviews, notebooks, and sources per notebook. Subscribers can also customise the style and length of their notebook responses, access shared team notebooks with usage analytics, and get enhanced privacy and security features. NotebookLM Plus is available with enterprise-level protection for businesses and other organisations through Google Workspace, or it can be purchased via Google Cloud. Additionally, it will be part of Google One AI Premium from early 2025.

