Google Pay App Now Gets UPI Recharge Feature For FASTag Users: Report

Google Pay (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, Jan 27: In a bid to help its users recharge their FASTag accounts faster, Google Pay on Monday announced that it has added a new Unified Payments Interface (UPI) feature that will let them link FASTag accounts to the Google Pay app and recharge and track their payments. FASTag is an electronic toll collection system, operated by the National Highway Authority of India. Weekly Tech Roundup: WhatsApp Dark Mode, Google Pixel 4a, Galaxy Note10 Lite, S10 Lite.

According to the company, to recharge their FASTag accounts, users need to open their Google Pay app, look for the FASTag category under the "Bill Payments" section and select the bank that has issued their FASTag.

"On the next screen, enter your vehicle number and proceed to pay with your bank account. Users can also check their FASTag account balance for FASTags issued by supported banks with the tap of a button," the company said in a statement. Google I/O Developer Conference To Take Place From May 12.

It employs Radio Frequency Identification technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it or directly toll owner.