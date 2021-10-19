Google is all set to host the Pixel 6 Series launch event tonight. The company will officially launch the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones during the event. The launch event will commence at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST) and will be streamed live via Made By Google's YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch & New Nest Speakers Likely To Debut Along With Pixel 6 Series.

Ahead of the launch, Google has revealed several key specifications of both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both models will feature a dual-tone design, a unique camera system. A couple of weeks ago, Pixel 6 Series prices were leaked online.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Smartphones (Photo Credits: Google)

As per the leaks, the Pixel 6 smartphone will be priced at EUR 649 (approximately Rs 56,200), whereas the Pixel 6 Pro will be made available at EUR 899 (approximately Rs 77,900). In the US, the Pixel 6 phone could retail at $599 for the 128GB storage variant, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro could be priced at $898 for the 128GB model.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (Photo Credits: Made By Google)

In terms of specifications, the Pixel 6 Series will be powered by Google's Tensor chipset. The Pixel 6 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 6 handset is said to sport a 6.4-inch OLED screen.

Google Pixel 6 (Photo Credits: OnLeaks x Digit)

The vanilla Pixel 6 will come with a dual rear camera module comprising a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro will carry an additional telephoto lens that is capable of 4x optical zoom. Google Pixel 6 Series is said to come with 30W wired fast charging. In terms of wireless charging, the Pixel 6 Pro is rumoured to feature 23W fast charging, whereas the Pixel 6 handset will offer 21W fast charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2021 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).