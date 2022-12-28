San Francisco, December 28 : Open-source smart home platform Home Assistant will get a new voice assistant next year, that will allow users to talk to the platform's assistant without Google, Siri or Alexa. The new assistant will allow users to control Home Assistant in their own language, Paulus Schoutsen, founder of Home Assistant, wrote in a blogpost. Redmi Watch 3 and Redmi Band 2 Smartwatches Launched in China; Find All Specs, Features and Price Details Here.

The platform's first priority is to support different languages as there are already many projects trying to create an English voice assistant. Users must be "able to speak in their own language, as that is the most accessible and only acceptable language for a voice assistant for the smart home." Apple Working on New iPad Mini, Launch Expected in Late 2023.

"It's a big and bold goal, but achievable given the right constraints," Schoutsen said. The platform currently supports 62 different languages in its user interface (UI) and now it aims to support all these languages with voice. "We're going to limit the number of possible actions and focus on the basics of interacting with your smart home," Schoutsen explained.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2022 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).