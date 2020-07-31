Huawei Technologies owned Honor will officially launch two new smartphones - Honor 9A and Honor 9S in India today. The Chinese brand will also be launching MagicBook 15 laptop as a part of its Unlock 2020 Event. The online event is slated to commence at 2 pm IST and can be streamed live via Honor India's official Facebook & YouTube Channel. Interested users can also watch the live broadcast of Honor's Unlock 2020 event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Interestingly, Honor 9A, Honor 9S & MagicBook 15 have already been unveiled globally. Honor MagicBook 15 Laptop Launching Today in India at 2PM IST, Watch Live Streaming of Honor's Flagship Laptop Launch Event.

Talking about the new Honor 9A, the smartphone will come with a 6.3-inch HD+ display carrying a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. There is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, under the skin, which is mated with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone also supports storage expansion of up to 512GB via microSD card.

Less than 24 hours for the HONOR Unlock launch!! We can't keep calm 🥳🥳🥳 Give us a shout-out if you're excited too!! 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/arDFyVh5nl — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) July 30, 2020

The phone gets a triple camera module at the back. It consists of a 13MP primary sensor assisted by a 5MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls, positioned in a waterdrop notch. It also gets a massive 5000 mAh battery.

Honor 9A (Photo Credits: Honor)

Honor 9S, on the other hand, is a budget smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand. It comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display offering a resolution of 720x1,400 pixels. The phone gets bezels up front, be it chin or at the top. It is powered by Mediatek's MT6762R chipset that is paired with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB of onboard storage. The phone also supports memory expansion of up to 512GB via microSD card. For photos, there is a single 8MP snapper at the back with an aperture of f/2.0 lens. The front camera is a 5MP shooter with an f/2.2 lens.

Honor 9C (Photo Credits: Honor)

As far as the prices are concerned, the Honor 9A smartphone is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 12,000 for the 3GB variant. The phone is already on sale in Russia at a starting price of RUB 10,990 which is around Rs 11,200. The prices of the Honor 9S are also expected to be in-line with global market prices. The phone was launched in Russia at RUB 6,990 (around Rs. 7,100) for the 2GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2020 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).