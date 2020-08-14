Honor 9A, Honor 9S & Honor MagicBook 15 were launched in India last month. Honor 9S smartphone is all set to go on sale today in India. The sale will commence at 12 noon through Flipkart. The entry-level smartphone will be offered with Rs 1,500 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, flat Rs 30 discount on the first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options as well.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 5.45-inch HD+ with a resolution of 1440x720 pixels. The handset comes equipped with a single 8MP rear camera with a flash.

Ek baar phir smart hogi khushiyan because the HONOR 9S goes on sale tomorrow on Flipkart. With a 13.84 cm (5.45) HONOR Fullview Display, 32 GB internal storage and a 3020 mAh battery, it’s a total budget rockstar. Learn more: https://t.co/EODxQqh9Qx pic.twitter.com/W8jeRE7uWp — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) August 13, 2020

Upfront, there is a 5MP shooter for selfies & video calls. Powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, Honor 9S will be offered with 2GB RAM & 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB.

Honor 9S (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The entry-level device is fuelled by a 3,020mAh battery & runs on Android 10 based magic UI 3.1 operating system. The smartphone comes with Huawei's AppGallery instead of Google Play. Coming to the pricing, Honor 9S is priced at Rs 6,499 for 2GB & 32GB variant.

Honor 9S (Photo Creduts: Flipkart)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).