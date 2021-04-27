Huawei has officially revealed the much-awaited Nova 8 Pro 4G smartphone. The phone was announced by the Chinese phone brand last year in December. The phone comes as a 4G version which is essentially a 5G model without support for 5G connectivity. The main highlights of the Nova 8 Pro 4G are Kirin 985 SoC, 6.72-inch OLED screen, Quad rear cameras, dual front cameras, Android 10-based EMUI 11, and much more. Huawei Mate 40E With Kirin 990E SoC & Triple Rear Cameras Launched in China.

The smartphone comes in two versions - 8GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The phone maker hasn't announced the prices of the Nova 8 Pro. However, we expect it to be priced below its 5G counterpart. It is priced at CNY 3,999 ($615) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The bigger 8GB + 256GB variant costs CNY4,399 ($680).

In terms of specifications, the Huawei Nova 8 Pro sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and resolution of 2,676 x 1,236 pixels. The display also gets a pill-shaped hole in the top-left corner housing 16MP wide and 32MP ultrawide Cameras. At the back, there is a quad camera setup. It includes a 64MP primary sensor which is clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens.

The phone packs a 4000mAh battery supporting 66W fast charging technology. The phone maker says the phone can be charged up to 60 percent in 15 minutes and fully charging can be attained in another 20 minutes.

