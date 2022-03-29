Honor, the Chinese smartphone maker, has unveiled the X7 device in the Malaysian market. The price and the availability of the handset will be announced today at 8:30 pm MYT (6 pm IST). The handset will be offered in two colours - Titanium Silver and Ocean Blue. Honor Magic V To Feature 50MP Primary Camera: Report.

Honor X7 (Photo Credits: Honor)

Honor X7 features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the device gets a 48MP primary lens, a 5MP depth shooter and a macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Honor X7 (Photo Credits: Honor)

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, 3.5mm port, USB OTG support. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W Honor SuperCharge fast charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2022 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).