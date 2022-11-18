Delhi, November 18: Chaos at Twitter continues as hundreds of employees are estimated to be opting out the social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave. As the social media company runs the risk of breaking down, it is a good idea to archive your data.

The departures at Twitter include many engineers who are critical for fixing bugs and preventing service outages, raising questions about the stability of the platform amid the loss of employees. While Musk is trying to woo employees back, there are concerns on how the service will function. The version of the Twitter app used by employees began slowing down. Twitter Breaking? Elon Musk-Owned Microblogging Site at Risk of Suffering Global Outage As Hundreds of Employees Resign, Users Start Experiencing Issues

It’s very simple to apply for a download of your archived material on Twitter.

For Web Users:

In the web app, go to the left-hand menu and click on More. Select Settings and Support > Settings and privacy > Your account. A new page will open. Click on Download an archive of your data. You may be asked to verify your account. Click on Request archive.

For Mobile Users:

Launch the Twitter app and tap your profile photo on the top-left to bring up the side menu. Next, scroll down and go to Settings and privacy > Your account > Download an archive of your data. This will launch an in-app browser, redirecting you to the Twitter website. Log in to the Twitter account you want your data from and tap Request archive. Elon Musk Shares This Meme As Mass Resignations Hit Twitter Triggering Fear of Global Outage

After you verify your account, the request will be processed and you'll see a message stating it can take up to 24 hours for Twitter to process it. Data like blocked or muted accounts will be included, along with ad-data and your personal history of tweets in your archive data along with your account and activity history.

