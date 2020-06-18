How To Know Who Unfollowed You on Instagram and Twitter: Free Tools to Keep a Tab on Your Followers on Social Media Apps

If you are someone who has been tediously building up your profile on social media applications like Twitter and Instagram, then followers and likes are not just a number. Especially for those who work in the field of influencer marketing or brand building, need to keep a tab on the number of followers on the account. Other than professional reasons, some people also want to know how they fare on the follower numbers. Do you know there are many external apps, tools and plugins which lets a user check who unfollowed them on Twitter and Instagram? In this article, we tell you what works and how you can check your unfollowers. Fact Check: Instagram Update Notifies You of Who’s Taken a Screenshot of Your Story, Post and Shared Through DM? Know Truth About This Claim.

How to Check Who Unfollowed You on Twitter

To check up on your Twitter statistics, there are many apps and tools which let you view at your account activity in terms of follows and unfollows, day or week-wise. One of the tools you can use is Qwitter. All you have to do is sign up with your Twitter account details. It will show you who unfollowed you or if someone has blocked you. You can track a single account for free, for multiple accounts, you will have to take a subscription. There's another service called TwitterCounter. It offers stats and data on your followers along with the graph of your growth on the platform. It can also give predictions on the account targeting a number of days.

How to Check Who Unfollowed You On Instagram

Similarly, for Instagram to there are multiple options to check your unfollowers. One of the most common ones is InstaFollow. Feed-in your account information and it will help you with the stats that includes your unfollowers. There is another application called Followers for Instagram. It also lets you know who has followed you back, who doesn't, who has blocked you and much more for free. There's a FollowMeter for Android app which also lets a user track their unfollowers. All you have to do is give access to your Instagram account and data.

There are many such applications or websites which let's one check the number of people who have unfollowed their account. So if you are keen to build up your profile, make sure you have these external apps on your phone too.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).