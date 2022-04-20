New Delhi: HP on Wednesday launched its Pavilion laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors for improved performance for its users in India. Starting at Rs 55,999, the all-new Pavilion series -- HP Pavilion 15, HP Pavilion 14 and HP Pavilion x360 -- are designed with the environment in mind, with an all-metal laptop built that contains ocean-bound plastics and recycled aluminum. HP Spectre x360 14-Inch Convertible Laptop With 16GB RAM Launched in India at Rs 1.19 Lakh.

"At HP, we consistently expand and reinvent our ecosystem to provide the best computing experiences to our users," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems - HP India Market, said in a statement. "We have also designed the device to make a positive and meaningful impact on the environment by using recycled aluminum and ocean-bound plastics.

Behind every happy person is an empowering best friend. Discover how two high-school BFFs, make each other's life less stressful with the all-new HP Pavilion – now with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, & eyesafe® certified display. Know more: https://t.co/jQ7e5FTwEK#HPPavilion pic.twitter.com/KVpJ62SaGk — HP India (@HPIndia) April 20, 2022

With the refreshed Pavilion portfolio, our goal is to deliver exceptional solutions for users to stay connected, entertained, and productive," Bedi added.

The new HP Pavilion 15 is equipped with an EyeSafe certified display that was designed in collaboration with doctors to enable HP users to work and play for as long as they want without experiencing eye strain. The latest 12th Gen Intel Processors along with adaptive battery optimizer provides the right features for best in-case performance. Its full-size, backlit keyboard gives an overall premium touch to cater to the GenZs and Millennials. The laptops are available in three colours -- warm gold, natural silver and fog blue.

