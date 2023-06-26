New Delhi, June 26: Ikonz, a platform for digital IP monetisation, on Monday, said it has partnered with superstar Amitabh Bachchan as they foray into the emerging field of generative AI.

Ikonz’s strategic partnership with Bachchan amplifies its vision of bringing together advanced technologies and cultural icons to create a new era of interactive entertainment. AI safety necessity: Four Ways how Criminals Could Use Artificial Intelligence to Target More Victims.

The collaboration will enable fans worldwide to engage with their stars on a global scale.

“I am intrigued with the way technology is evolving and the pace at which new innovations are coming up worldwide. One such being Generative AI,” said Bachchan.

“I am happy to be a part of such an amazing futuristic world of generative AI. Together, we shall embark on this new Metaverse world,” the Bollywood icon added.

Ikonz is backed by investors including Village Global, a venture capital firm backed by tech visionaries such as Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman.

The Ikonz team is working closely with Bachchan to capture the iconic attributes to deliver a unique experience to fans globally.

When launched by the end of this year, customers in India can interact with Bachchan at various locations and instantly get their favourite superstar interacting with them.

“Together we will leverage the power of generative AI to create immersive experiences that transcend physical boundaries. With our state-of-the-art technology, fans will now have the opportunity to interact with their favourite actor like never before,” said Abinav Varma Kalidindi, Founder and CEO at Ikonz. ChatGPT Lands US Lawyer in Trouble: Attorney Fined USD 5,000 for Suing Colombian Airline Avianca Based on Fake Citations Provided by AI Chatbot.

The company has also received investments from Woodstock and Polygon. Ikonz is a wealth-building platform that helps IP owners, artists, creators and other established icons manage their digital assets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2023 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).