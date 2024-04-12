New Delhi, April 12: The conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some of the leading young gamers in the country is not only an acknowledgment of the importance of the growing sector but also encourages youth to look at it as a viable career option, industry leaders said on Friday.

Creators like Animesh Agarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Naman Mathur, and Anshu Bisht have met PM Modi and discussed the rise of the e-gaming industry. "Gaming is immensely popular among the youth of our country. By interacting with the top gamers of our country, PM Modi has inspired the young gamers of our country to pursue it as a viable career option as well," said Parth Chadha, Co-founder and CEO of gaming startup STAN. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vision Set To Revolutionise Gaming in India, Say Leading Creators.

As gaming is also an important part of the digital landscape and by engaging with the gamers, PM Modi is also showcasing how gaming is an important contributor to the economy, he added. The country currently has a gaming audience of around 450-550 million players. In FY23, the Indian gaming industry generated $3.1 billion in revenue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Explores Opportunities for Girls in Gaming Sector During Meet With Influencers, Payal Dhare Highlights Rising Female Participation in Tech and Gaming Sector in India.

Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), said that meeting PM Modi is a dream come true for our gamers and E-sports athletes. "Last year, our government recognised E-sports as a sport and differentiated it from the umbrella term of online gaming. We look forward to PM Modi and his government's consistent support to grow the Indian E-sports ecosystem," said Suji.

