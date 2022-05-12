Infinix Kenya has officially launched the Note 12i in the country. The company is yet to announce the pricing and availability of the Note 12i smartphone. The handset has been listed on the Kenyan e-commerce website at KES 20,500 (approximately Rs 13,600) for the sole 4GB + 128GB model. It will be offered in sunset golden, jewel blue and force black colours. Infinix Note 11 & Note 11S Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 11,999.

Infinix Note 12i gets a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1640x720 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset features a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP secondary lens and an AI lens.

The rear camera supports ultra night mode, panorama, portrait and HDR. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, USB OTG and a USB Type-C 2.0 port. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Moreover, Infinix Note 12i comes with dual stereo speakers with DTS audio technology.

