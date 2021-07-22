San Francisco, July 22: Facebook-owned Instagram has announced that it is now adding a new option to automatically translate text in story posts. Now, when the service detects a foreign language in a post, it will display a "See Translation" option on the top left of the screen, which users can tap to see a translation at the bottom.

The photo-sharing platform said that the new translation feature will be available globally, and currently supports over 90 languages to make sharing content with an international audience easier. Instagram’s New ‘Sensitive Content Control’ Feature Allows Users To Restrict, Turn Off Sensitive Comments: Report.

The feature, whose development was previously reported by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, means there's now parity between Instagram stories and traditional posts, reports The Verge.

In 2016, Instagram added automatic translations to comments, captions and user bios but failed to include the feature with stories which launched a month later. Although the new feature can translate text, the company said that audio translation isn't available "at this time".

Recently, Instagram announced it is testing the ability for people to collaborate on Feed Posts and Reels called 'Collab' in India. With 'Collab', you can invite a collaborator to your Feed Post and Reels and so they can share the content with their followers.

If they accept, then they will be shown as an author, the content will be shared to their Profile Grid and their followers in Feed, and you will both see your shared feedback.

