New Delhi, February 16 : Chip maker Intel has launched the new Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400 desktop workstation processors (code-named Sapphire Rapids), which are built for professional creators to provide massive performance for media and entertainment, engineering and data science professionals. The new workstation processors are now available for pre-order from industry partners, with system availability beginning in March, according to the company.

"Our new Intel Xeon desktop workstation platform is uniquely designed to unleash the innovation and creativity of professional creators, artists, engineers, designers, data scientists and power users -- built to tackle both today's most demanding workloads as well as the professional workloads of the future," Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager, Creator and Workstation Solutions, Client Computing Group, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the Xeon W-3400 and Xeon W-2400 processor series enable unprecedented scalability for increased performance with a breakthrough new compute architecture, faster cores, and new embedded multi-die interconnect bridge (EMIB) packaging.

The new processors also provide the high-end computing foundation that professionals these days require for the future of computing. Further, the chip maker mentioned that with DDR5 RDIMM memory, PCIe Gen 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6E, the new processors give professionals the cutting-edge platform technologies they require for the compute workloads of the future.

