New Delhi, May 23: Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17 series between September 11 and 13, 2025, during its annual fall event. The upcoming lineup may include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new iPhone 17 Air. The Air model is expected to replace the current Plus version and could feature a slimmer design.

Ahead of the launch, Apple is also expected to preview iOS 19 at WWDC25, which may include Apple Intelligence features. Rumours suggest that the design of the iPhone 17 Air might take inspiration from the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, which is known for its sleek design. OnePlus 13s Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch in India on June 5; Check Expected Price, Features and Other Details.

The iPhone 17 series is said to come with major upgrades over the iPhone 16 lineup. These improvements may include better processing power, enhanced camera technology, and improved display quality. Apple could bring noticeable changes to its next-generation iPhones. All four models are anticipated to offer an enhanced user experience compared to their predecessors.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

iPhone 17 may include a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Air might feature a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. As for the iPhone 17 Pro, it could come with a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera, along with a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to offer a triple 48MP rear camera setup and a 24MP front camera.

All models in the iPhone 17 lineup are tipped to support 120Hz ProMotion displays, and Apple may also use LTPO OLED panels with always-on display feature. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to run on the A19 chip, while the Pro models may be powered by the A19 Pro chip. Display sizes could vary as both the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro might get 6.3-inch display, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could have a 6.9-inch display, and the iPhone 17 Air, possibly Apple’s slimmest iPhone yet of around 5.5mm of thickness, may feature a 6.6-inch display. Lava Shark 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Budget Smartphone From Lava Mobiles.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India (Expected)

As per reports, the standard iPhone 17 at an approximate price of INR 89,900. The new iPhone 17 Air could be priced at around INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro might be available for roughly INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max may carry a price close to INR 1,64,900.

