Apple is set to launch the iPhone 17 series today, which is said to include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The standard iPhone 17 may feature a 6.3-inch ProMotion display and is expected to be powered by the A19 chipset. It will likely feature a dual rear camera setup, which may include a 48MP main sensor. The expected price of iPhone 17 may be around INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Air could be priced around INR 99,900. It may include a single 48MP rear camera and will likely be powered by an A19 processor. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could offer advanced camera setups with three 48MP rear sensors, 24MP front cameras, large displays and A19 Pro chipset. Prices are expected to start at INR 1,39,900 for the Pro model and INR 1,64,900 for the Pro Max model. Moto Pad 60 NEO Launch in India on September 12; Check Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Launch Today

Join us for a special Apple Event on September 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/o5sI2sdkwO — Apple (@Apple) August 26, 2025

