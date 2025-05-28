Cupertino, May 28: Recently, the iPhone 16 was named the world's best-selling smartphone in Q1 2025. The base model of the iPhone 16 series put Apple in the top 10 list. This year, Apple is going to change some rules by introducing a revamped iPhone 17 series. We have seen the triangular-shaped camera setup on the iPhone Pro series, which has been present for a long time. However, there will be a notable change in the back design of the smartphone and the introduction of Apple's slimmest smartphone to date. The launch is expected between September 11 to 13 this year.

It is rumoured that the iPhone 17 series will include four devices - iPhone 17 base model, iPhone Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max model and a new member in the family - iPhone 17 Air. There will also be an iPhone 17e, following the pattern of the iPhone 16e launched this year. However, the "e" variant may come in the first quarter 2026. But this year, the rest of the iPhone 17 series will be launched around September 2025. Ahead of the launch, several specifications and features have been leaked. Check the details of each smartphone here. iPhone 16 World’s Best Selling Smartphone in Q1 2025, Apple Maintained Its Strong Presence in the Top-10 List: Report.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly have a 6.9-inch ProMotion 120Hz display, an A19 Pro processor, and a larger battery than the iPhone 17 series. The device may have a rectangular camera bump on the rear with round edges. It may have a triple 48MP camera setup on the rear, which may include primary, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses. The iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India could be around INR 1,64,900.

iPhone 17 Pro Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

iPhone 17 Pro variant will likely have a 6.3-inch display and run on the A19 Pro chipset. The smartphone's design may be similar to the Pro Max variant but will be compact. iPhone 17 Pro may include a 48MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens in the rear camera setup. It may be launched at INR 1,39,900.

iPhone 17 Air Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air has a 6.6-inch ProMotion display running at a 120Hz refresh rate and an A19 chipset. It is said to be the slimmest smartphone Apple has ever made. Like the iPhone 16e, the Air variant may be launched with a single 48MP camera on the rear and a 24MP camera on the front. The iPhone 17 price could be around INR 99,900. iPhone Exports From India: Apple’s Shipments of India-Made iPhones to US Surged 76% to 3 Million Units in April, Says Omdia Report.

iPhone 17 Price, Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 base variant will likely come with the same 6.3-inch display as the iPhone 17 Pro variant; however, it is expected to run on an A19 chipset. The base variant will look identical to the iPhone 16 model launched last year with a dual camera setup. For selfies, the base variant may have a 12MP shooter, and it is expected to boast a 48MP (primary) + 12MP (ultrawide) rear camera setup. The iPhone 17 price could start around INR 89,900.

