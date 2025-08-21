Cupertino, August 21: The Apple iPhone 17 series is the most anticipated smartphone lineup this year. Google already introduced its powerful Pixel 10 series, which includes four models. Now, Apple is already gearing up to introduce its iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 smartphones to compete with the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google Pixel Pro, and Google Pixel 10.

According to rumours, Apple may launch its highly awaited foldable smartphone, the 'iPhone Fold' or 'Foldable iPhone,' as part of the iPhone 18 series, likely in 2026. As of now, the Cupertino-based tech giant does not have a model to compete with the Google Pixel Pro Fold. However, some new details about the models have emerged. Google Pixel 10 Pro Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About Pixel 10 Pro Variant Launched Alongside Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

iPhone 17 Series TechWoven Case With MegSafe

As per a tipster, Apple may launch new MegSafe accessories with the forthcoming iPhone 17 lineup. In his official post, Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial)s said, "New iPhone 17 Leather Cases: Apple Says Goodbye to FineWoven". In his official report, Majin Bu said that Apple fans criticised the FineWoven due to many reasons, including lack of durability; however, he said that "new synthetic fabric" was under development with a more technical and luxurious vibe. It is said to be offered in green, purple, orange and blue shades with high-tech design, visible texture, enhanced resistance and built to be eco-friendly.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 standard model and iPhone 17 Pro are rumoured to come with 6.3-inch ProMotion 120Hz displays and 3,600mAh equivalent batteries. The standard model will likely have an A19 chip, 48MP+12MP rear cameras, and a 12MP selfie camera. iPhone 17 Price could be around INR 89,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro would reportedly come with an A19 Pro chip, 48MP+12MP+48MP triple rear cameras and a 24MP selfie camera. iPhone 17 Pro price is expected to be around INR 1,34,900. Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G Sale Dates, Prices, Specifications and Features, Check All Key Details of Newly Launched Realme P4 Series 5G in India.

iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a 5.5mm to 6.25mm slim design, a 6.6-inch or 6.7-inch ProMotion 120Hz display, a 2,800mAh equivalent battery, a 48MP main single camera, a 24MP selfie camera and an A19 chip. The iPhone 17 Air could be priced at around INR 99,900 or higher. iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get 48MP triple cameras on the rear, 24MP camera on the front, 5,000mAh equivalent battery, A19 Pro chip and 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion display. iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India is rumoured to start at INR 1,64,900.

