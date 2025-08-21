Mumbai, August 21: Google Pixel 10 Pro was launched in India recently alongside Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. Google launched its new Pixel 10 series in India and the global market with several notable upgrades in specifications and features. The Google Pixel 10 Pro comes with a small display and powerful performance, sitting between the standard and Pro XL models. It is the ideal choice for customers looking for the best specifications and having a set budget.

Google Pixel 10 Pro was introduced in India in four attractive colour options: Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain, and Obsidian. The smartphone's display has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and supports HDR content. Moreover, the design is the same as that of the previous Google Pixel 9 Pro model, which was launched last year. However, there are some key improvements. Apple Hebbal: iPhone Maker To Expand Its Presence in Country by Opening New India Retail Store in Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia on September 2, 2025.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Specifications and Features

Google Pixel 10 Pro has a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED (Super Actua) display with a 1280x2856 pixel resolution. Its refresh rate is up to 120Hz, and its peak brightness is 3,300 nits. The Pro model weighs 207 grams and has an 8.6mm depth. Pixel 10 Pro is powered by the latest Google Tensor G5 chipset and Titan M2 security coprocessor. The tech giant has made 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage the default for the Google Pixel 10 Pro.

The Pro variant comes with a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera with Macro focus, and a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. Additionally, the owners can zoom up to 100x digitally and reach up to 10x zoom with an optical lens. All the cameras of Google Pixel 10 Pro come with an LDAF (laser-detection autofocus) sensor, a spectral and flicker sensor, and OIS. On the front, the smartphone has a 42MP dual PD selfie camera with autofocus.

Google Pixel 10 Pro comes with Gemini AI integration, which includes Gemini Nano, Gemini Live, Magic Cue, Pixel screenshots, Circle to Search, Live Translate and Call Assist, among other features. It runs on the latest Android 16 operating system and has USB 3.2 Type-C charging, dual SIM (single and eSIM) support, Wi-Fi 7, NFC and several other basic features. Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Pixel 10 Series Smartphones Launched in India.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Price in India and Delivery Date

Google Pixel 10 Pro price in India starts at INR 1,09,000 for the 256GB variant. The deliveries will begin in India around August 28 and August 29, 2025.

