New Delhi, August 8: Microsoft has introduced a new AI agent called Project Ire to spot cybersecurity threats. Microsoft Project Ire can study and break down software without any help from humans. It focuses on detecting cyber threats like malware and other risks. Project Ire was developed through a collaboration between multiple Microsoft teams, combining deep security knowledge and AI research.

Microsoft Project Ire was built with input from Microsoft Research, Microsoft Defender Research, and Microsoft Discovery & Quantum. It brings security expertise, operational knowledge, data from global malware telemetry, and AI research. In a blog post, Microsoft said, "It is built on the same collaborative and agentic foundation behind GraphRAG and Microsoft Discovery. The system uses advanced language models and a suite of callable reverse engineering and binary analysis tools to drive investigation and adjudication." WhatsApp May Soon Allow Android Users To Add Verified Instagram Profile Links via Meta Accounts Centre To Reduce Risk of Impersonation.

What is Microsoft Project Ire?

Project Ire is an autonomous AI agent designed to detect malware independently. It examines and categorises software without any manual input, which can be seen as a progress in the field of cybersecurity. It reviews the output and decides if software is safe or harmful by using decompilers and related tools. Microsoft said, "The prototype, Project Ire, automates what is considered the gold standard in malware classification: fully reverse engineering a software file without any clues about its origin or purpose."

It was the first reverse engineer at Microsoft to automatically detect and block an advanced persistent threat (APT) malware sample, which is now being blocked by Microsoft Defender. As per Microsoft, Project Ire has achieved a precision score of 0.98 and a recall rate of 0.83 when tested on public datasets of Windows drivers. GPT-5 Launched: OpenAI Releases Its Latest AI Model With Major Upgrades in Coding and Reasoning, CEO Sam Altman Says, ‘PhD-Level Intelligence for Everyone’; Check Who Can Use It Now.

Project Ire can analyse files across multiple layers, starting from binary data and extending to the interpretation of code behavior. Its tool-use API lets it to refine its analysis using various reverse engineering resources like Microsoft’s Project Freta, open-source and custom tools, multiple decompilers, and documentation search. Microsoft said, "Our goal is to scale the system’s speed and accuracy so that it can correctly classify files from any source, even on first encounter. Ultimately, our vision is to detect novel malware directly in memory, at scale." Microsoft aims to transform how AI can autonomously defend against cyber threats with Project Ire.

