iQOO 3 5G Smartphone Featuring Snapdragon 865 Chipset To Be Available in India on Flipkart This Month

iQOO 3 5G (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, Feb 13: Chinese behemoth BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO on Thursday said that its first product, iQOO 3, will be available in India on Flipkart and iqoo.com in February. The entry of iQOO in the India market is expected to give POCO, an independent brand from Xiaomi, some tough competition. iQOO 3 will feature the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset providing 5G capabilities. iQOO 3 5G Smartphone Reportedly To Be Launched in China on February 25; Likely To Feature Snapdragon 865 Chipset.

"iQOO has been created to deliver a unique experience to young, technology-savvy consumers. iQOO is born to be a challenger just like its users, and the entire design process is guided by the evolving needs of these consumers, who desire for best-in-class performance," Gagan Arora, Director, Marketing, iQOO, said in a statement. "iQOO phones are built for those consumers who are naturally skeptical of the status quo and are constantly seeking to improve themselves," he said.

The soon-to-be-launched iQOO 3, intends to offer a distinct proposition in the premium smartphone segment with industry-first features.