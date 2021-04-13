BBK Group-owned iQOO is all set to launch its iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend phones under the iQOO 7 Series in India on April 26, 2021. The company officially teased the iQOO 7 Series on its Twitter account revealing its launch date. Moreover, the iQOO 7 Legend smartphone has been teased on the Amazon India website with a 'Notify Me' button. This confirms that iQOO 7 Series devices will be made available for sale in the country via Amazon.in. The Amazon teaser also reveals the phone's key specifications. The company has revealed that the iQOO 7 Series phones have been manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility to boost the Make in India campaign. iQOO Partners With Amazon India To Launch iQOO 7 Series: Report.

In terms of specifications, the iQOO 7 Series will feature a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 7 Legend device will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC whereas the iQOO 7 phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset.

iQOO 7 Legend (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Mark your calendar to witness the unleashing of most powerful Monsters ever! Exited to know more? Join us on 26.04.2021 for the launch of iQOO 7 Series. Notify me: https://t.co/GlGBG4ZZC8#iQOO #MonsterInside #iQOO7Series #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/N90hchAHnM — iQOO India (@IqooInd) April 13, 2021

iQOO 7 Series might be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the iQOO 7 will sport a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 13MP portrait shooter. At the front, there might be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

iQOO 7 Legend (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

On the other hand, the iQOO 7 Legend will also come equipped with a triple rear camera module with a 48MP primary lens, a 50mm portrait snapper and a third unknown shooter. As per a report, the iQOO 7 device will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. A couple of weeks ago, the company had released an image of Snapdragon 888 with a price tag of Rs 3x990 which suggests that one of the iQOO 7 Series phones will be priced below Rs 40,000. Final pricing and other details of the upcoming iQOO 7 Series will be announced by the company during its launch event.

