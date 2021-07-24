iQoo, the Chinese smartphone brand, has introduced a new Monster Orange variant of the iQoo 7. It is important to note that the flagship device went on sale in India earlier this April. Previously it was available in two shades - Storm Black and Solid Ice Blue colours. The new colour variant is available in single configuration - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Apart from the new shade, the specifications of the handset remain unchanged. iQOO 8 With Snapdragon 888 Plus Likely To Be Launched on August 4, 2021: Report.

The iQOO 7 Monster Orange colour variant packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which costs Rs 31,990. The newly launched handset will be available for online sale during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, which will begin from July 26 in India.

iQoo 7 Monster Orange Color Variant (Photo Credits: iQoo)

As a part of the launch offer, customers purchasing the smartphone will get Rs 2,000 off with Amazon coupon and discount via HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

The wait was worth it! iQOO 7 is now here in an all new Avatar. Get your hands on the LIT Monster Orange starting Rs 29,990* only at the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Sale starts on 26.07.2021#iQOO7MonsterOrange #iQOO7 pic.twitter.com/Z4PXDcBu3b — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 23, 2021

The newly launched Monster Orange variant of the iQOO 7 sports a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It also gets a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC. The processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It boots on Android 11 with FuntouchOS 11.1 on top out of the box.

iQoo 7 Monster Orange Color Variant (Photo Credits: iQoo)

For optics, the iQOO 7 gets a triple-camera setup which consists of a 48MP main camera. The primary lens is accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide sensor that doubles up as a macro lens and a 2MP mono camera. The front camera is a 32MP lens for selfies and video calls. It comes with a 4400mAh battery featuring a 66W fast charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2021 12:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).