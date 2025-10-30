The Realme GT 8 Pro launch has been confirmed for India and the global market in November 2025. The company already launched this flagship in China on October 21. The Chinese variant comes with RICOH GR interchangeable camera modules, which have also been confirmed for the global market. The Realme GT 8 Pro in China was launched with an Adreno 840 GPU, an in-house R1 integrated graphics chip, and a 7,000mAh battery supporting 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It features a 6.78-inch flat BOE Sky Screen display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 7,000 nits of peak brightness, along with 50MP + 50MP + 200MP rear cameras and a 32MP selfie camera. The Realme GT 8 Pro price in China starts at CNY 3,999 (around INR 49,900) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. iQOO 15 India Launch on November 26, 2025 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 8 Pro Coming in November 2025 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

