Mumbai, March 13: Spotify has introduced a new feature to its popular music streaming and podcast service. The platform will now support music videos, which users can also stream. The new Spotify Music Videos feature has been launched as a beta and "limited catalogue" available to only 11 markets. According to a report, the latest update includes popular artists like Ed Shareen, Aluna, Ice Spice, Doja Cat and Asake.

According to a report by The Verge, Spotify's global head of consumer experience, Stern Garmark, told TechCrunch about the music video catalogue to include thousands of songs. As per the report, the Spotify music video feature is accessible via the "Now Playing" screen on supported tracks. Tapping on the "Switch to Video" icon above the song will start playing its music video. The music video on Spotify will be visible at the centre of the display, which the users can rotate on Android and iOS devices. Google Confirms Gemini AI Chatbot Will Not Answer Questions About US Election and Global Elections in 2024: Report.

By rotating the iOS or Android devices, the music video will be played on the full screen. Also, by tapping the "Switch to Audio" button, the music video will take the users to play a traditional audio song with the "Now Playing" interface. Spotify Music Videos feature is reportedly available to the following markets. NYT Denies Allegations of Hacking OpenAI Over ChatGPT’s Ability To Bypass Paywalls, Admits To Have Conducted Investigation To Protect Intellectual Property: Report

The UK

Poland

The Netherland

Germany

Italy

Sweden

Brazil

Philippines

Kenya

Colombia

Indonesia

According to the report, Spotify's music video feature will also be available on computer desktops and TV devices. The users will reportedly require a Spotify premium subscription to watch the music videos. Spotify, primarily, has been an audio streaming service, but as per the report, it has supported various forms of videos. The platform supported video podcasts or Clips (short vertical videos), allowing artists to converse with their fans directly. With this feature in the works, Spotify will reportedly give the artists different ways to hook their listeners, turning them into fans.

