Montreal, March 26: Bell Canada, a telecommunication company based in Canada, reportedly announced that it will cut more than 400 workers in the next layoff round. Last month, 4,800 jobs were cut in the Bell Canada layoffs round as a cost-cutting measure. The latest round of Bell Canada layoffs was announced in a 10-minute video call meeting, as per a report. The layoffs were reportedly condemned by Canada's largest private-sector union.

As per the report by Times of India, the largest private-sector union in Canada, Unifor, which represented employees of Bell Canada, condemned the layoffs, describing them as 'beyond shameful'. The report mentioned that the fired Bell Canada employees were declared "surplus" during the 10-minute video call meeting. Dell Layoffs: Tech Giant Reportedly Announces Massive Job Cuts, Lays Off About 6,000 Employees.

The report mentioned that the manager of the Canadian telecommunication company read the layoff notice without unmuting the employees to ask questions. Unifor's Quebec director, Daniel Cloutier, reportedly said, "Our members, who have devoted years of service to this telecoms and media giant, are being repaid with pink slips" to the Bell Canada layoffs.

The report highlighted another statement from Ellen Murphy, Bell's communication director. She said Bell Canada had been transparent with Unifor leadership about the layoffs. The report highlighted that the discussions between Bell Canada and the Unifor union started five weeks ago. The communication director of Bell also emphasised that the company met all the obligations of collective bargaining agreements. Ericsson Layoffs: Telecommunication Company Announces Job Cuts, To Reduce Workforce by 1,200 Positions in Sweden.

Last month, Bell Canada already cut 4,800 people, 9% of its workforce. The Bell Canada CEO Mirko Bibic reportedly told the Toronto Star, a Canadian newspaper, that the layoffs were necessary to simplify the organisation and accelerate transformation. Still, the report highlighted that the Canadian telecommunication company met with criticism when it raised dividend payouts to the shareholders. The protesters argued about the layoffs, saying it prioritised shareholders over employees. Bell Canada layoffs are similar to the IBM layoffs announced during a 7-minute virtual call.

