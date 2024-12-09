New Delhi, December 9: Lenovo has launched the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 in India, featuring the AMD Ryzen AI Pro 300 series processor. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is an AI-powered laptop which offers enhanced multitasking capabilities and extended battery life. At the Lenovo Tech Day 2024 event, the company introduced its new AI-powered laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6.

The laptop is available at a price of INR 1,38,000 with 32 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is available at the official Lenovo website and at retail stores in India. According to reports, the laptop is built on x86 architecture, which allows it to support advanced AI features. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 has a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), which offers AI processing capabilities of up to 50 TOPS to handle complex AI tasks quickly and efficiently.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Specifications and Features

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 processor. The advanced processor is said to improve the laptop's graphics performance through smart processing features. Users will be able to handle complex tasks efficiently, which can enhance their productivity. Additionally, the intelligent processing capabilities are expected to provide better security features. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 comes with a 14-inch WUXGA display that can reach a brightness of up to 400 nits.

The display has an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It also incorporates 3M’s optical technology to enhance the visual quality. The laptop also comes with the AMD Radeon 880M graphics processing unit (GPU). Users can expect smooth operations for different graphic-related projects. The laptop is equipped with a 58Whr battery that works with a 65W or more powerful adapter. It will provide a battery life of over 17 hours. The laptop features two 2W speakers and comes with two dual-array microphones. The laptop offers different ports for connectivity, which include two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port, and comes with a headphone or microphone combo port.

