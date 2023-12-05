New Delhi, December 5: IBM and Meta on Tuesday launched the AI Alliance in collaboration with over 50 tech companies, founding members and collaborators globally. The AI Alliance is focused on fostering an open community and enabling developers and researchers to accelerate responsible innovation in AI while ensuring scientific rigour, trust, safety, security, diversity and economic competitiveness.

"This is a pivotal moment in defining the future of AI. IBM is proud to partner with like-minded organizations through the AI Alliance to ensure this open ecosystem drives an innovative AI agenda underpinned by safety, accountability and scientific rigour,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells Nearly USD 190 Million in Company’s Stock, Says Report.

The AI Alliance plans to develop and deploy benchmarks and evaluation standards, tools, and other resources that enable the responsible development and use of AI systems at global scale, including the creation of a catalog of vetted safety, security and trust tools.

It aims to foster a vibrant AI hardware accelerator ecosystem by boosting contributions and adoption of essential enabling software technology. The AI Alliance will launch initiatives that encourage open development of AI in safe and beneficial ways, and host events to explore AI use cases and showcase how Alliance members are using open technology in AI responsibly and for good.

The other participants in the AI Alliance are AMD, CERN, Cornell University, Dell Technologies, EPFL, ETH, Imperial College London, Intel, Linux Foundation, NASA, NSF, Oracle, Partnership on AI, Red Hat, Sony Group and Stability AI, among others. Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs of Meta, added that the AI Alliance brings together researchers, developers and companies to share tools and knowledge that can help us all make progress whether models are shared openly or not. Global Cryptocurrency Market Hits USD 1.5 Trillion As Panic Buying Fuels Bitcoin Price Above USD 42,000: Reports.

According to Lisa Su, AMD CEO and Chair, by embracing open standards and transparency across all aspects of the rapidly developing AI ecosystem, “we can help ensure the transformational benefits of responsible AI are broadly available”.