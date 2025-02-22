Mumbai, February 22: Meta layoffs, initiated this year, affected thousands of employees across the globe. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company met with resistance from the employees who were laid off based on the 'low performance' criteria. The employees were said to have failed to meet Meta's expectations. Despite the layoffs, Meta is reportedly expanding its operations in India.

India, leading with a population of 1.4 trillion, has been one of the prime markets for many tech and automobile companies. Meta employees were deemed "low performers" and were removed from the organisation going forward with its AI plans. Mark Zuckerberg announced that there would be layoffs in 2025 and called this year "intense" amid the rising competition in artificial intelligence. Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta Approves Executive Bonuses of up to 200% Following Layoffs,

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is reportedly planning to set up a new office in Bengaluru, considered the tech hub of India. Meta is hiring for 41 positions in India, including Product Software Engineer, Engineering Director, Machine Learning Software Engineer, ASIC Engineer for Design, and more. The company has been hiring the roles needed to expand its data centres in India.

Meta has been posting these jobs on LinkedIn to attract candidates in India, reportedly focusing on developing Meta tools rather than Facebook and Instagram. Not only in Bengaluru, but the Meta also has offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Gurgaon for non-engineering jobs. TikTok Layoffs: ByteDance-Owned Platform Lays Off Employees as Part of Restructuring Efforts,

Meta, Microsoft, Google, and other tech leaders have been planning job cuts this year to stay ahead of the game. According to a report by TechCrunch, a Meta spokesperson said that the company was recruiting for various engineering positions in Bengaluru. The report highlighted that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company would backfill the jobs that it cut in the recent layoffs.

