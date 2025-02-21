New Delhi, February 21: Meta has approved a new plan that could allow company executives to receive bonuses of up to 200% of their base salary. However, reports indicate that these changes do not apply to Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The new executive bonus plan was approved a week after Meta began laying off 5% of its employees. The company had indicated that these layoffs would primarily affect its lowest-performing employees.

Meta Platforms has a Bonus Plan that offers variable cash incentives, which are paid out annually. The plan is intended to encourage its executive officers to concentrate on the company's priorities and to reward them for the results and accomplishments of the business. TCS Salary Hike Update: Up to 8% Raise in Salaries Likely for TCS Employees, Increased Payout Expected To Start From April 2025.

Meta announced in a corporate filing that it has approved an increase in the target bonus percentage for its annual bonus plan for executives. Under the new plan, the company's named executive officers could potentially earn a bonus of up to 200% of their base salary, a rise from the previous cap of 75%.

On February 13, 2025, the CNGC approved an increase in the target bonus percentage under the Bonus Plan for the company's named executive officers, excluding the CEO. The bonus percentage was raised from 75% of each officer's base salary to up to 200%, effective from the 2025 annual performance period under the Bonus Plan.

As per the filing, the CNGC found that the target total cash compensation for the named executive officers, excluding the CEO, was at or below the 15th percentile compared to executives in similar roles at peer companies used for benchmarking executive pay. The target total cash compensation for these named executive officers is now positioned at around the 50th percentile of the target cash compensation within the peer group. 8th Pay Commission: Check Expected Salary Hike, Fitment Factor and Implementation Details.

As per multiple reports, Meta has reduced its annual stock-option distribution by approximately 10% for thousands of its employees. However, Meta's stock has experienced an increase of over 47% in the past year, closing at USD 694.84 on Thursday.

