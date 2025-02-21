New Delhi, February 21: TikTok, the ByteDance-owned platform, is reportedly laying off its employees as part of restructuring efforts. As per reports, the social media company is making job cuts in different units, which are responsible for content moderation. The layoff decision comes amid increasing scrutiny and potential bans in several countries.

TikTok has laid off hundreds of employees from its global workforce, with a notable number of these job cuts in Malaysia. The decision is said to be a part of the company's strategic shift towards increasing the use of AI. The layoffs, which took place in October of last year reflects TikTok's efforts to adapt to market demands and enhance its technological capabilities. NetEase Layoffs: Video Game Developer Lays Off US Marvel Rivals Team for Organisational Reasons To Optimise Development Efficiency for Game.

As per a report of Reuters, TikTok is laying off its global staff in its trust and safety unit, which handles content moderation, as part of restructuring efforts. These job cuts have affected employees in various regions, including Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Adam Presser, TikTok's operations head, who oversees the trust and safety unit, reportedly informed employees about the layoffs through a memo sent on Thursday. The decision follows a series of challenges TikTok has faced, including its potential ban in multiple countries, as it deals with concerns about the app's security and influence.

In January of last year, TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified before Congress alongside Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other leaders from the tech and media sectors. During the hearing, lawmakers reportedly accused these companies of not adequately protecting children from the increasing threats of sexual predation on their platforms. Southwest Airlines Layoffs: US-Based Low-Cost Carrier To Lay Off 1,750 Employees and Senior Leaders To Reduce Costs, Streamline Operations.

TikTok's future still remains uncertain after the app briefly went dark last month in the US. It occurred before a law took effect on January 19, which mandated that its owner, ByteDance, either sell the app on national security grounds or face a potential ban.

