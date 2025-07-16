Elon Musk confirmed that a Grok activation keyword will be introduced soon in Tesla EVs. A user asked, "Would be cool to have an optional 'Hey Grok' wake word in our Tesla", to which xAI-owner Elon Musk replied, "Coming". This new feature could allow Tesla vehicle owners to activate the Grok AI chatbot on the go, speaking "Hey Grok" or something that will soon be announced. The company recently rolled out the Grok AI chatbot for all the models, including the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla Model S, and Tesla Model 3. All show 'Grok AI now available' on their respective pages. Tesla Car Price in India: How Much Tesla Model Y Will Cost You in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram? Know On-Road Price Including GST and Road Tax.

Elon Musk Confirms 'Hey Grok' Like Voice Activation Coming Soon to Tesla EVs

Coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2025

