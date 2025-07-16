OpenAI reportedly works on 'office agents' that could threaten Microsoft's Excel and PowerPoint tools. OpenAI has already targeted and replaced Google Search with OpenAI Search; however, this move could directly challenge Microsoft. According to a report by Business Standard, new ChatGPT tools have been under development, allowing users to create and edit spreadsheets and presentations directly within the AI chatbot without needing Microsoft tools. One ChatGPT user was reportedly testing these features, which helped create Excel and PowerPoint-compatible files. OpenAI has added buttons to launch spreadsheets or presentation workflows, with downloadable files usable in third-party apps. The report highlighted that it was possible as Microsoft made ".xlsx" and ".pptx" formats open source. This means OpenAI will not require permission from Microsoft to support them. ChatGPT Down: OpenAI’s Chatbot Faces Disruption, Users Report Errors, Company Acknowledges ‘Elevated Error Rate on ChatGPT’.

OpenAI Developing Excel and PowerPoint-Compatible Tools

According to The Information, OpenAI is working on Office agents to cover more of Excel and PowerPoint use cases. Imo, tools layer can be eliminated entirely, database connector with AI agent should be able to do the work eventually. https://t.co/3EDxUUNeWJ pic.twitter.com/1uGTFDExxy — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) July 16, 2025

