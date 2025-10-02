New Delhi, October 2: Meta is set to personalise content and ad suggestions across its platforms using user's interactions with its generative AI tools. The Mark Zuckerberg-run company aims to make its AI features more relevant and useful for over one billion users engaging with Meta AI every month. By understanding user preferences and goals, Meta’s AI will likely assist in completing tasks and delivering ad recommendations to enhance the user experience.

Meta stated that users can use tools like Ads Preferences and other feed settings to modify the content and ads they see at any time. In a press release, Meta said, "We’ll start notifying people about this update on October 7, 2025 via in-product notifications and emails, several weeks before it goes into effect on December 16, 2025." WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Incognito Mode for Meta AI’ and ‘Reshare Status Update’ Experimental Features.

Meta announced that user's interactions with its AI will soon help to tailor the content and ads they see, including posts and reels, for a more personalised experience. Users will be able to manage the content and ads they see at any time using features like Ads Preferences and other feed controls.

Users can interact with Meta’s AI either through text or voice for hands-free convenience. When using voice, an indicator light will appear to show that the microphone is active. Meta said, "We don’t use your microphone unless you’ve given us permission and are actively using a feature that requires the microphone." Facebook New Feature Update: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Meta Introduces New Ways To Connect With Favourite Creators With Fan Challenges and Custom Fan Badges.

Meta clarified that conversations with its AI about sensitive topics will not be used for advertising purposes. As per the company, "When people have conversations with Meta AI about topics such as their religious views, sexual orientation, political views, health, racial or ethnic origin, philosophical beliefs, or trade union membership, as always, we don’t use those topics to show them ads."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Meta Press Release). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2025 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).