Mumbai, October 30: A mobile game titled "Flying Modi" is claimed to have gone viral, becoming a new sensation among users. This humorous game, created by an independent developer as a small-sized app, has gained significant popularity among Android users. According to a viral video, Flying Modi has been downloaded more times than the Zoho app promoted by the BJP. Interestingly, the game is not available on the Google Play Store.

A user shared a video of themselves playing the "Flying Modi" game, which went viral on the social media platform X, attracting thousands of views and likes. In the 21-second video, the user showed the game installed on their mobile device but did not provide any further information about it. Here are the steps to download the Flying Modi game on your device.

Unverified Claim: Flying Modi Game Beating Zoho App in Downloads

Flying Modi Game Unverified Claim (Photo Credits: X/PunsterX)

How To Download Flying Modi Game on Your Android Device?

First, go to Google and search "Flying Modi Apk".

Then, few websites including apkpure.net, apkdirectory.in and flying-modi.apktodo.io among others will show the game and its download link.

You can download the game via clicking the Download or Download APK button on these websites.

The game will be downloaded as an "Apk" version on your device.

After it is downloaded, please go to the file manager and find the Apk.

Then, click it to download on your device.

Note: The game may contain virus or harm your device. Therefore, check this game at your own risk.

Is Flying Modi Downloaded More Times Than Zoho App Promoted by BJP?

The X user "PunsterX" (@PunsterX) claimed that the Flying Modi game had been downloaded more times than the Zoho app promoted by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). However, Zoho does not have a single mobile application by that name. The company offers multiple apps such as Zoho Mail, Zoho Sheet, Arattai, and more.

Recently, Home Minister Amit Shah switched to Zoho Mail, and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw encouraged people to adopt Swadeshi platforms offered by the Zoho Office Suite. Assuming that PunsterX was referring to Zoho Mail, it has around 50 lakh downloads on the Google Play Store. Arattai has approximately 1 crore downloads, while other apps, including Zoho Show, Zoho WorkDrive, and others, have at least 1 lakh downloads each.

Upon checking ApkPure, ApkDirectory, and ApkToDo, no download statistics were provided, leaving the claim unverified. These websites display other information such as the app’s features and its updated version titled Flying Modi APK 2.0; however, they do not explicitly mention download numbers.

Conclusion

The download figures for Flying Modi remain undisclosed by the websites that host it. Since the game is not available on the Google Play Store — the official marketplace for Android smartphones — there is no reliable way to determine exactly how many people may have downloaded it.

What is Flying Modi and Who Developed It?

As per the ApkDirectory website, Flying Modi is a fun arcade game developed by Yash Pradhan, requiring Android 2.0 or higher to run. Its latest version was updated on October 28, 2025, and it is only 5 MB in size. The website describes Flying Modi as a light-hearted and entertaining game with simple yet addictive gameplay.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

