New Delhi, November 15: Microsoft on Tuesday announced the pre-orders for new Surface products -- Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 -- in India. Surface Laptop 5 is priced at Rs 1,07,999, and Surface Pro 9 is priced at Rs 1,05,999, The two devices are available across online and offline stores, according to an official report.

"We are pleased to bring the new Surface devices to India, expanding our portfolio for Windows 11. For the past ten years, Surface has challenged the convention of the PC through innovative form factors and new interaction models that transformed what the industry expects from a laptop, desktop, tablet, and mobile productivity device," Irina Ghose, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, said in a statement. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Launched in India at 1.56 Lakh, First Sale on March 8, 2022.

Surface Pro 9 features the edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a wide range of colours. It comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, which offers incredible power and performance, also makes it ready for real-world multi-tasking, full desktop productivity, and intense workloads, with up to 50 per cent more performance than Surface Pro 8, said the report. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 & Surface Laptop 5 Launch on October 12, 2022.

Moreover, Surface Laptop 5 is powered by the latest Intel Evo platform, which makes it over 50 per cent more powerful than its predecessor. It is sleek and elegant, and also provides all-day battery life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2022 04:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).