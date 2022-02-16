Microsoft India officially launched the Surface Laptop Studio in the country. The laptop is now available for pre-order and its first sale will commence on March 8, 2022, via commercial authorised resellers and select retail partners. The Surface Laptop Studio was launched in the US in September last year, targeting creative professionals, developers and gamers. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio To Be Available in India From March 8, 2022.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio features a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow Display with a resolution of 2400x1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by two processor options - a quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core H35 i5-11300H SoC and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 i7-11370H chipset with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

World’s first 14-inch mobile studio powered by #Windows11 to help you reimagine the way you work, create & play. The power of a desktop, the portability of a laptop, and a creative studio all in one - #SurfaceLaptopStudio is now available for pre-order. https://t.co/f9GDA02on7 pic.twitter.com/k3Kgq1WsAY — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) February 15, 2022

The laptop comes with Windows Hello face authentication, 1080p front-facing camera, dual far-field Studio Mics, and Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos support, BitLocker, USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface Connect port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is priced at Rs 1,56,999 for the Intel Core i5 model, whereas the Intel Core i7 variant costs Rs 3,43,499.

